Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
For the third consecutive match he made some big saves when the score was level. Denied Jatta at the start and the end of the first-half, spreading himself brilliantly for the second stop. Also had to be alert to keep out Abbott early after the break. In great form right now. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford N/A
Unfortunately for the second match in a row he limped off with a tight calf. This time he only lasted 15 minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
Him and Grimes had their hands full with Jatta and it was a struggle at the start. But he defended the box really well, getting a head or a toe on things to clear. Made more clearances and won more headers than anyone else, according to the stats. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
The movement and slickness of Notts County's attacking play early on caused Chesterfield's back-line problems but they managed to stem the flow. The skipper made some timely interceptions and knew when to play short or go long. Photo: Brian Eyre