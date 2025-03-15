Armando Dobra in action against Notts County.placeholder image
'Always looked in control' - Chesterfield player ratings from dramatic late win against Notts County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Mar 2025, 20:17 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 20:27 BST
Tom Naylor scored an 88th minute winner for Chesterfield in a dramatic 2-1 victory against Notts County.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

For the third consecutive match he made some big saves when the score was level. Denied Jatta at the start and the end of the first-half, spreading himself brilliantly for the second stop. Also had to be alert to keep out Abbott early after the break. In great form right now.

1. Ryan Boot 8

For the third consecutive match he made some big saves when the score was level. Denied Jatta at the start and the end of the first-half, spreading himself brilliantly for the second stop. Also had to be alert to keep out Abbott early after the break. In great form right now. Photo: Tina Jenner

Unfortunately for the second match in a row he limped off with a tight calf. This time he only lasted 15 minutes.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford N/A

Unfortunately for the second match in a row he limped off with a tight calf. This time he only lasted 15 minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner

Him and Grimes had their hands full with Jatta and it was a struggle at the start. But he defended the box really well, getting a head or a toe on things to clear. Made more clearances and won more headers than anyone else, according to the stats.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Him and Grimes had their hands full with Jatta and it was a struggle at the start. But he defended the box really well, getting a head or a toe on things to clear. Made more clearances and won more headers than anyone else, according to the stats. Photo: Tina Jenner

The movement and slickness of Notts County's attacking play early on caused Chesterfield's back-line problems but they managed to stem the flow. The skipper made some timely interceptions and knew when to play short or go long.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

The movement and slickness of Notts County's attacking play early on caused Chesterfield's back-line problems but they managed to stem the flow. The skipper made some timely interceptions and knew when to play short or go long. Photo: Brian Eyre

