Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Opening minutes
Pretty even start.
Alty appear to be targeting Horton with the speedy Amaluzor.
KO!
Referee Sam Mulhall pips his whistle and we are underway!
The teams are out!
Two unbeaten records, albeit pretty short ones, are on the line today.
This is going to very tough test for the Spireites.
Great following
Almost time
Kick-off is fast approaching here at Moss Lane.
There are set to be more than 1,000 Town fans in the away end today.
The sprinklers have been on so hopefully the ball will be zipping about.
The teams will be with us shortly.
How the hosts start
That team news
First starts of the season for King and Quigley. Second start for Jacobs. Sheckleford misses out due to injury.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes from the 1-1 draw against Oldham Athletic.
IN: King, Jacobs, Quigley.
OUT: Sheckleford, Colclough, Grigg.
(4-2-3-1) Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Jacobs; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Berry, Colclough, Grigg.
Managerial sacking
Lee Bradbury has lost his job at Eastleigh already after just five games.
The Spitfires were winless in those five, drawing three and losing two.
Bradbury led Eastleigh to a ninth-placed finish last season so perhaps the decision is a bit harsh.