Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Two unbeaten records are on the line today as Chesterfield and Altrincham go head-to-head (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Altrincham v Cheserfield - live updates.Altrincham v Cheserfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Altrincham 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
15:10 BST

Opening minutes

Pretty even start.

Alty appear to be targeting Horton with the speedy Amaluzor.

15:03 BST

KO!

Referee Sam Mulhall pips his whistle and we are underway!

14:56 BST

The teams are out!

Two unbeaten records, albeit pretty short ones, are on the line today.

This is going to very tough test for the Spireites.

14:52 BST

Great following

14:49 BST

Almost time

Kick-off is fast approaching here at Moss Lane.

There are set to be more than 1,000 Town fans in the away end today.

The sprinklers have been on so hopefully the ball will be zipping about.

The teams will be with us shortly.

14:24 BST

How the hosts start

14:23 BST

That team news

First starts of the season for King and Quigley. Second start for Jacobs. Sheckleford misses out due to injury.

14:00 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

Three changes from the 1-1 draw against Oldham Athletic.

IN: King, Jacobs, Quigley.

OUT: Sheckleford, Colclough, Grigg.

(4-2-3-1) Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Jacobs; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Berry, Colclough, Grigg.

13:15 BST

Managerial sacking

Lee Bradbury has lost his job at Eastleigh already after just five games.

The Spitfires were winless in those five, drawing three and losing two.

Bradbury led Eastleigh to a ninth-placed finish last season so perhaps the decision is a bit harsh.

13:14 BST

We’ve arrived

