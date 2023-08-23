News you can trust since 1855
Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League encounter

Two unbeaten records are on the line today as Chesterfield and Altrincham go head-to-head (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST
Altrincham v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
14:32 BSTUpdated 09:05 BST

Spireites injury news

Ryheem Sheckleford has been ruled out for about a month with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Oldham Athletic.

Bailey Clements (thigh) is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:42 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Colclough, Mandeville, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:41 BST

Ryan Colclough

Could face his former club today.

He left Alty to join Chesterfield in January and it’s fair to say he has been a big hit since arriving in Derbyshire.

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:40 BST

Alty’s one to watch

Is striker Regan Linney, who has scored three goals in four games this season.

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:39 BST

Today’s National League fixtures

  • Aldershot Town v Wealdstone
  • Altrincham v Chesterfield
  • Boreham Wood v Oldham Athletic
  • Dagenham & Redbridge v Barnet
  • Dorking Wanderers v York City
  • Ebbsfleet United v Kidderminster Harriers
  • Gateshead v Woking
  • Maidenhead United v Oxford City
  • Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde
Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:38 BST

What happened last season

Altrincham 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:38 BST

Form guide

Altrincham (10th) DWDD

Chesterfield: WWWD

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:35 BSTUpdated 14:36 BST

Match officials

Referee: Sam Mulhall (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 4-0 win against Maidstone United last season)

Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan

Assistant referee: Jamie Waters

Fourth official: Melissa Burgin

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:34 BST

Odds

Altrincham: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Chesterfield: 7/10

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023, 14:34 BST

Hello!

It’s a bank holiday double header this weekend, starting with a trip to Altrincham today.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

