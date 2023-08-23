Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League encounter
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Spireites injury news
Ryheem Sheckleford has been ruled out for about a month with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Oldham Athletic.
Bailey Clements (thigh) is still a couple of weeks away from returning.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Colclough, Mandeville, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
Ryan Colclough
Could face his former club today.
He left Alty to join Chesterfield in January and it’s fair to say he has been a big hit since arriving in Derbyshire.
Alty’s one to watch
Is striker Regan Linney, who has scored three goals in four games this season.
Today’s National League fixtures
- Aldershot Town v Wealdstone
- Altrincham v Chesterfield
- Boreham Wood v Oldham Athletic
- Dagenham & Redbridge v Barnet
- Dorking Wanderers v York City
- Ebbsfleet United v Kidderminster Harriers
- Gateshead v Woking
- Maidenhead United v Oxford City
- Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde
What happened last season
Altrincham 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham
Form guide
Altrincham (10th) DWDD
Chesterfield: WWWD
Match officials
Referee: Sam Mulhall (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 4-0 win against Maidstone United last season)
Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan
Assistant referee: Jamie Waters
Fourth official: Melissa Burgin
Altrincham: 3/1
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 7/10
(Sky Bet)
It’s a bank holiday double header this weekend, starting with a trip to Altrincham today.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.