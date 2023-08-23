Altrincham v Chesterfield LIVE: Jamie Grimes heads Spireites in front in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Altrincham 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Goal for Altrincham: 2-1
Angus swivels and blasts in from inside the box. 94th minute.
Town heading for their first defeat.
Linney goes close
He hits the side-netting.
Five minutes added
1-1.
Good save from Tyrer
Tyrer did well to make a block with his legs from Regan Linney.
Alty going for the win. Chesterfield on the ropes here.
Goal for Altrincham: 1-1
Sub Angus fires across Tyrer. Good finish, to be fair.
Osbourne fires over
For the hosts.
It would have been a wordlie had that gone in.
Third Spireites sub - 80 minutes
Banks on, Oldaker off.
Booking
Naylor goes into the book for stopping a counter.
15 to go
Chesterfield still lead 1-0.
Very tight game, uneventful second-half.
Booking
For Alty’s Linney for a late challenge on King.