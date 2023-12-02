Alfreton Town's big FA Cup tie with Walsall is postponed just before kick-off

Alfreton Town have been forced to postpone their televised FA Cup second tie with League One side Walsall minutes before kick-off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the pitch having been covered all week at the Impact Arena due to freezing temperatures, when the surface was exposed on Saturday morning ahead of the player warm-ups, the goalmouths in particular remained too hard to play on.

The match officials waited as long as possible to see if there would be any improvement, but with temperatures remaining below freezing, the decision was made at around 12.20 to call the game off, with a sell-out crowd having already arrived at the game and BBC TV coverage having begun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No new date has yet been confirmed as to when the fixture will now take place, although it does mean that Alfreton will be in the hat for the third round draw where they could be paired with a Premier League or Championship, subject to beating Walsall.

Players of Alfreton Town warm up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Alfreton Town and Walsall at Impact Arena. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Walsall manager Mat Sadler told BBC One: "As soon as I walked out here I thought the game would be off. It's rock-hard and not getting any warmer.

"I know they left it as late as possible to see if it could be played, but it looked dangerous to me.

"I think common sense has prevailed on that one. The game was never going to be played as soon as the covers came off, the goal mouths were rock hard.