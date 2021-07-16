LiveAlfreton Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Updates from first pre-season friendly for Spireites
Chesterfield play their first match of pre-season this afternoon at Alfreton Town (3pm KO).
The new National League season starts on August 21 so today will be about getting some important minutes under their belt and improving their sharpness.
Alfreton have already played two friendly games so they potentially could have the edge fitness-wise in what is set to be a scorching day at the Impact Arena.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news, updates and reaction.
Midfielder Martin Smith has left Chesterfield and joined newly-promoted League Two side Hartlepool United.
Midfielder Martin Smith has left Chesterfield and joined newly-promoted League Two side Hartlepool United.
Scott Loach, Jeff King, Jamie Grimes, Calvin Miller, Saidou Khan, Stefan Payne and the returning Jack Clarke could all get some minutes under their belt today.
We will have the team news around 2pm so check back later to see who is starting.
It will be great to see Spireites fans back following their team away from home today, even if it is just a friendly down the road. Town supporters have not been allowed into an away game since a friendly at Belper last September. Absolutely crazy when you think about it.
Since that gut-wrenching play-off defeat at Meadow Lane 13 players have been released, two have left by mutual consent and one has been sold, while seven new faces have arrived. It may be the off-season but it has definitely not been a quiet last six weeks.
With another month to go until the big kick-off on August 21, Chesterfield’s squad is shaping up nicely and manager James Rowe has said there will be more changes to come. I think we will see another three or four leave with the same number coming in. Another goalkeeper and a central defender are a priority.
Time will tell but on paper the signings made so far look shrewd and have added some much-needed pace, quality, experience and depth to the side and I have got no doubts that when Rowe has finished his recruitment drive Town will be in even better shape.
Scott Loach and Stefan Payne bring know-how at either end of the pitch, Jeff King and Calvin Miller add blistering pace in the wing-back positions, centre-back Jamie Grimes is a bit of an unknown but his size and stature suggests he eats raw meat for breakfast, Saidou Khan has been described as a box-to-box midfielder who has got a good ‘engine’ and of course we know the potential Jack Clarke has.
Today’s opponents will provide the Blues with a tough test at the Impact Arena in scorching heat.
The Reds have already got two friendlies under their belt, losing 2-1 against Nottingham Forest last weekend before being narrowly edged out 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.
Experienced striker Matt Rhead, formerly of Boreham Wood and Lincoln City, is one notable addition to the Alfreton squad this summer.
Chesterfield will certainly make the short trip in completely different circumstances to last September when then manager John Pemberton was absent through Covid as the Spireites lost 2-0 in a game played behind closed doors.
Thankfully, Town fans will be in attendance today having been given an initial allocation of 600 tickets which must be bought in advance.
The Euros was a great distraction but it is good to be back!
Just 42 days after THAT heartbreaking play-off defeat to Notts County, Chesterfield are back in action against Alfreton Town at the Impact Arena in their first pre-season friendly.
As always, our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.