Alfreton Town to begin new season with trip to Bedford Town

By Mark Duffy
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
Billy Heath will take his side south on the opening day.placeholder image
Billy Heath will take his side south on the opening day.
Alfreton Town’s life under new ownership will begin with an away trip to Bedford Town on the opening day of the National League North season.

Their hosts are on the crest of a wave having secured back-to-back promotions and will play at step two for only the second time in their history.

Alfreton’s first home game will be a week later when Darlington are the visitors, before another north-east side in South Shields head south three days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Reds go to Macclesfield on August 23, host Marine on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25) and then go to Hereford on August 30.

Boxing Day sees a short trip to take on Worksop Town, while Alfreton will end the season at home to Curzon Ashton on April 25.

Full fixtures can be found HERE.

Related topics:Bedford TownNational League NorthWorksop TownDarlingtonSouth ShieldsHereford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice