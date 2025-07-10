Alfreton Town to begin new season with trip to Bedford Town
Their hosts are on the crest of a wave having secured back-to-back promotions and will play at step two for only the second time in their history.
Alfreton’s first home game will be a week later when Darlington are the visitors, before another north-east side in South Shields head south three days later.
The Reds go to Macclesfield on August 23, host Marine on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25) and then go to Hereford on August 30.
Boxing Day sees a short trip to take on Worksop Town, while Alfreton will end the season at home to Curzon Ashton on April 25.
