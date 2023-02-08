Alfreton Town suffer their first defeat of 2023

​Three days earlier, Alfreton had stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with a 3-1 win over Boston United, despite going behind after 21 minutes.

But that run was halted as defeat left Alfreton five points off the play-off places, albeit with two games in hand on seventh-placed Chorley.

Tuesday’s game saw Alfreton get off to a perfect start, as just two minutes in, Matt Rhead headed the ball on and Jordan Thewlis was on hand at the back post to tap in from close range.

It was nearly two six minutes later, Rhead again with the assist as he set up Adam Lund whose shot was inches wide.

But Curzon got themselves level just after the half-hour mark when a swift counter-attack ended with Tom Peers lifting the ball over Reds keeper George Willis to level the scores.

There was still time before the break for Alfreton to nearly go back in front, Dayle Southwell this time going close with an effort that only just cleared the crossbar.

Curzon carried the early second-half threat, Willis having to tip a strike from Jamie Spencer wide of the post.

Chances were few and far between in the second-half but Alfreton’s hopes of taking all the points were hindered on 76 minutes when Dwayne Wiley was shown a second yellow card, reducing the hosts to ten men for the remainder of the game.

And within three minutes Curzon had taken the lead, as a throw-in was flicked on and Spencer netted what would be the winner on his debut for the Tameside club.

Alfreton were unable to fathom a response, and the points went back to Manchester.

The Reds now face trips to Hereford on Saturday and then Banbury United next Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Jake Wright had given Boston the lead with a neat finish from an Ethan Sephton cross, just four minutes after Reds' keeper George Willis had been forced to produce a superb save from Zak Goodson.

Alfreton rallied well and when George Cantrill was upended by Zak Mills in the 27th minute the ensuing penalty was entrusted to skipper Matt Rhead, who followed up neatly after Tiernan Brooks had parried his initial shot.

Goodson then had another shot diverted behind before Rhead's header from a corner had to be cleared off the line.

The Reds though went ahead three minutes before the break when a long Adam Lund throw was turned in with aplomb by Jordan Thewlis six yards out.

Bailey Hobson had a brace of efforts thwarted and Dayle Southwell was just off target from a Rhead lay-off before a third Alfreton goal arrived on 72 minutes, Thewlis heading home decisively from a Danny Preston corner.