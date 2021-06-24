Alfreton Town sign former Wrexham captain Rob Evans

Rob Evans has signed for Alfreton.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins after two years with fellow National League North side Curzon Ashton, where he helped them finish in mid-table before the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having come through the ranks at Wrexham Evans made his first-team debut in 2012 and later became the youngest-ever Red Dragons captain at just 18, leading his side to a 2-1 victory over Gresley in the FA Trophy.

He went onto play 135 times for his hometown club in the National League’s top division, scoring seven times before making the switch to Essex-based outfit Billericay Town.

However, he spent just a season at The Blues as they won promotion to the National League South and also reached the first round proper of the FA Cup for just the fourth time in their history.

Evans joined Warrington Town at the start of 2018/19 and enjoyed another successful campaign after they got to the Northern Premier League play-off final, but eventually lost out to King’s Lynn Town.

After a two-season stint at Curzon, Evans now becomes the Reds’ fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Tom Allan, Josh Wilde and George Cowan.

Evans said: “I’m delighted to have signed. I’ve played a few times at Alfreton so I know what the ground and the fans are like.