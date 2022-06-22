Alfreton Town sign former Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town and Boston United defender plus Guiseley youngster

Defender Scott Garner, 32, has signed for the Reds having spent the last two years with Boston United.

He has been with Alfreton before, having joined for a short spell on loan in 2011 whilst at Grimsby Town.

He also lists Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Halifax Town and Guiseley among his former clubs.

Scott Garner (left) in action for Boston United. He's now joined Alfreton ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Also coming in is Ollie Brown, also a defender and signing from Guiseley.

The 19-year-old has come through the academy at the Yorkshire club where he played over 20 games in the National League North last season, and has also spent time with Frickley Athletic last season on a dual registration basis.