Alfreton Town see off Leamington to move into the play-off spots

The Reds forced their way into a play-off position with another tidy, workmanlike performance at the Impact Arena, registering their 18th clean sheet of the season in the process, just shy of the 21 recorded during their last promotion season of 2010/11.

Bailey Hobson kept up a remarkable sequence of scoring against the Warwickshire visitors, with top scorer Matt Rhead sealing the issue as the Reds notched up a fifth consecutive victory over the Brakes.

Hobson rattled in a 56th minute volley after Adam Lund's umpteenth long throw had once again penetrated the heart of the Leamington defence to cause confusion and uncertainty.

Bailey Hobson opened the scoring for Alfreton.

Rhead's contribution was a trademark stretching header from Dayle Southwell's astute bye-line cross that soared past keeper Ted Cann.

With injuries side-lining established full-backs Josh Clackstone and Danny Preston, there was an opportunity for Peter Dearle to make his first National League North start at the heart of the defence

The visitors had matched the Reds in the first-half exchanges, although the better chances did fall Alfreton's way, Hobson winning a corner with a well-struck effort on eight minutes before Dan Turner went close in response.

Cann saved well from Dom Smith before fumbling Lund's throw, although there was no-one able to take advantage, then Rhead's back header from yet another accurate throw had to be clawed away at full stretch by Cann.

Nine minutes before the break though it was Reds' custodian George Willis that had to be alert in saving a Devon Kelly-Evans free-kick that looked destined for the top corner of the net.

Three minutes into the second-half Willis sent Ahmed Salam scampering clear with an enormous clearance, but his angled drive lacked power, then another Kelly-Evans free-kick allowed Theo Streete to just miss the target with a determined diving header.

Hobson's opener settled any nerves that may have been creeping in, encouraging both Rhead and Southwell to go close with good attempts before that combination struck with the second goal.

Dom Smith had the ball in the net 13 minutes from time, from a familiar source in another dynamic Lund throw, but the referee had spotted an infringement.

Conor Branson had a powerful header tipped over from a Southwell corner, but Leamington almost had the last word when Willis denied Kelly-Evans at full stretch.

Alfreton moved into sixth place with the win ahead of the midweek games in National League North in which the Reds didn’t feature.

