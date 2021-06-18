Alfreton Town re-sign left-back Wilde

Josh Wilde is back at Alfreton.

Wilde was most previously on loan with the Reds last season, but failed to make an appearance as their campaign was suspended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He instead spent a spell with AFC Mansfield in the North East Counties League.

Reds boss Billy Heath said: “Josh is a big player for us. He played at this level for along time and won many things too. He's a constant, steady performer who gives seven out of 10 every week and above.

"You don't have to worry about his performances as he does exactly what you want him to do.

"He's massively experienced and very good defensively and he's good going forward.”

Having come through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, Wilde made the switch to Buxton and spent two seasons at the Derbyshire side before moving to Gainsborough Trinity.

He was an important part of the Blues team which finished eighth in the Conference North in 2012/13, but the defender joined Billy Heath’s North Ferriby at the end of the following season where he won the FA Trophy against Wrexham at Wembley.

Wilde was at Ferriby for one more season before moving to FC Halifax Town with Heath and helped his side to gain promotion through the play-offs with victory over Chorley in the final.