Alfreton Town pledge donations for every away shirt worn at Boxing Day fixture to support homelessness charity

The club hopes to raise money for Shelter over the Christmas period.

Alfreton are taking part in Shelter’s No Home Kit campaign, which is aiming to raise awareness of the growing number of homeless people in the UK.

The club has promised to make a donation to Shelter for every 2021/22 away replica shirt that is purchased by supporters from December 1 up to Boxing Day. Fans are asked to attend the Boxing Day fixture wearing one of the club’s away shirts, and for each supporter that does, the club will make a further donation.

Chief Executive, Michael Bradley, said: “We hope that as many supporters as possible get on board with this and arrive in good spirits in their away shirt on Boxing Day to help the club support the cause. I think it’s a really important issue and all at the club are proud to help highlight homelessness, especially around the Christmas period.

“In addition to making a donation for each away shirt sold in December and worn on Boxing Day, we hope to have the manpower to collect donations in and around the arena on the day of the game, so fingers crossed we can all play a part in raising funds for a very worthy cause.”

Osama Bhutta, Director of Campaigns at Shelter, said: “Homelessness has risen dramatically over the last decade. Right now, 91 families in England are made homeless every single day, and sadly, even more people could lose their homes with a challenging winter ahead of us.

“Access to a safe and secure home means everything, it gives all of us the foundation for a better life- yet too many people don’t have one. I've been a football fan my entire life, and firmly believe that football is uniquely placed to help, given the importance of 'home' in the game.

“Your clubs are at the heart of communities across the country and having your support for No Home Kit will enormously help to raise awareness of homelessness, and what we can all do to fight it.”