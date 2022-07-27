Alfreton Town overcome strong Derby County side to seal first pre-season win

The Reds had failed to score in any of their friendlies prior to the Rams game, including in a 1-0 defeat against United Counties League side Anstey Nomads in a hastily-arranged game on Saturday following the cancellation of the scheduled fixture with Matlock Town.

But things clicked into gear against a Rams side featuring several first-team regulars including Richard Stearman, Louis Sibley, Craig Forsyth, Liam Thompson and Eiran Cashin.

Alfreton went close early on as Scott Loach saved Dayle Southwell’s free-kick, while Stearman headed a Sibley cross wide at the other end.

Dayle Southwell netted Alfreton's second goal against Derby.

But Alfreton led on 13 minutes when Fraser Preston took the ball around Loach and finished into an empty net for the opener.

Derby’s Cashin and Alfreton’s Tom Denton, twice, both had headers go close while Bailey Hobson flashed an effort wide on 33 minutes.

Danny Preston cleared a Cashin effort off the line just before half-time, but the second Reds goal would then arrive not long after the break when Southwell latched onto Forsyth’s defensive error, rounded substitute goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes and finished well.