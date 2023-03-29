​Alfreton Town on the edge of play-offs after win

Dom Smith scored Alfreton's third goal.

​They also have a game in hand on seventh-placed Scarborough and two games in hand on sixth-placed Chorley, both of those clubs sitting on 59 points to Alfreton’s 57.

Tuesday’s win came after a 0-0 draw with Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday and saw a lively start to proceedings with Billy Heath’s side two up inside 13 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, just 75 seconds in, an error from Spennymoor keeper Harry Flatters saw him fumble a cross and Dwayne Wiley was on hand to score.

It was soon 2-0 as Bailey Hobson went to ground in the penalty area but the ball broke to Matt Rhead who was able to fire home.

George Cantrill put the ball over the bar from close range as Alfreton threatened a third, but it was Spennymoor who netted next as Paul Blackett scored from close range.

But it was then 3-1 on 28 minutes as again Flatters again fumbled a cross and this time Dom Smith was on hand to net from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spennymoor saw ex-Matlock man Reece Kendall sent off early in the second-half for a challenge that saw Josh Clackstone stretchered off, then Blackett lobbed his side’s second on 69 minutes to make it 3-2.

Paul Tait then also saw a straight red for Spennymoor for dissent, and despite numerous second-half chances Alfreton couldn’t get a fourth goal but had done enough to take the points.