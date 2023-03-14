Alfreton Town game postponed twice in three days

Bradford PA's ground was covered in snow on Saturday. Photo: Bradford PA.

​Saturday’s trip to West Yorkshire was unsurprisingly called off due to heavy snow having fallen on the Horsfall Stadium pitch, leaving it unplayable.

The match was therefore rescheduled for Monday night, but that game had to also be called off after many of the Alfreton squad got held up in traffic due to an accident on the M1 as they headed north for the game.

The match referee decided that if the match couldn’t be started by 8.30pm he would postpone the fixture and that was ultimately the outcome.

No new date has yet been set for the match to take place, meaning Alfreton are next in action on Saturday when they welcome league leaders AFC Fylde to the Impact Arena.

Alfreton sat four points outside the play-off zone ahead of the midweek games in National League North, with up to four games in hand on some of the sides above them.

Fylde, meanwhile, also saw their midweek game called off at Curzon Ashton due to a waterlogged pitch.

Plenty of other games involving North Derbyshire sides also fell victim to the weather last weekend.

Belper Town’s home game with Marske United also fell victim to the frozen weather, although Ilkeston Town were able to play at home to Needham Market after their 3G surface thawed out after initially being well covered in snow.

But Heanor Town saw their home game against Kimberley Miners Welfare postponed with many others suffering a similar fate across the Midlands and beyond.

There was more disruption on Tuesday with Matlock Town’s home game with Marine postponed for the third time due to a waterlogged pitch.

With more rain forecast after Tuesday’s 12 noon inspection, the decision was made to call the game off.

It is the third time that Marine’s scheduled visit to Matlock has been put off. In November both sides had FA Trophy ties while the weather accounted for the rearranged date back in January.