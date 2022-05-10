Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath is named Manager of the Month for April

In March, Alfreton were some way off the pace but last month they turned the screw and gave themselves a play-off chance right until the final day of the season.

It was a busy time with eight league matches but Billy Heath guided his team to six wins and two draws to make sure the sides sitting in the top seven had a very edgy final few weeks.

They started April with a win at Hereford before Kidderminster Harriers were put to the sword. Then came a draw with Darlington before Chorley, York City and Leamington were polished off.

Billy Heath oversaw an excellent April.

A 4-2 win at Curzon Ashton gave them real hope before ending the month with a stalemate at Chester.

Heath deserves great credit - his team started April closer to the relegation place than the promotion spots but ended it in seventh place.

Ultimately, they just fell short but it looks promising for the Reds next season if momentum is maintained.

Player of the Month went to AFC Fylde’s Sam Osborne who made his comeback from injury last month and showed why his side have really missed him.

Coming off the bench against Hereford to score a last-minute winner, he then notched two second-half goals against Boston to secure a vital win.

Without his goals last month, the Coasters would be in danger of losing their top three place to Kidderminster.