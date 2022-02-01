Alfreton celebrate Matt Rhead's goal against Spennymoor on Saturday. Photo by Bill Wheatcroft.

A 3-2 victory at home to Spennymoor Town on Saturday left the Reds six points off the play-off places ahead of Tuesday night’s fixtures and saw them leap-frog their opponents in the process.

Alfreton travel to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday before then hosting Kettering Town next Tuesday night.

And Heath now wants to see momentum continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s like with anything, we have to get that consistency and need to put a run together and push as hard as we can.

"You’ve got to remember where we are in the grand scheme of things and given the size of our squad – we’re not anywhere near some clubs resources-wise that are below us, including Spennymoor who we’ve just beaten.

"But with the right people and the right characters you roll your sleeves up and also aim to get players here who really want to put a shift in.

"That’s what we’ve done and we’re working hard to get that consistency. Hopefully at Bradford we’ll be able to put another three points on the board and get the momentum going again, the win over Spennymoor being the first block in hopefully another good run.”

Saturday’s win came thanks to goals from Conor Branson, Richie Sutton and Matt Rhead and Heath was proud of his players’ efforts.

He said: “I’m really pleased for the players because in the last couple of games we’ve had injuries which have had an impact on us, but the Spennymoor game was all about character.

"That’s what this group has and it’s never for the want of trying. In the previous two games we’d lacked the verve and energy that we usually have but against Spennymoor it was all back again.

"I thought we deserved to win the game after being unlucky to be 1-0 down as it was their first and only shot on target in the first-half, and having missed a penalty and other good chances.