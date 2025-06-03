Alfreton Town announce takeover by 27-year-old American owner as long-serving chairman Wayne Bradley steps down

An exciting future awaits at Alfreton Town.

Alfreton Town have confirmed the club has been taken over by new American owners – with chairman Wayne Bradley stepping aside after 27 years at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by the club on Tuesday announced that 27-year-old Puerto Rico-based businessman William Rush has been appointed as chairman, while 29-year-old Tyler Brangman, based in the USA, is now a director.

Bradley will remain on the board as a director and in an advisory role, while Billy Heath is also set to remain as the club’s first team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “Alfreton Town Football Club is delighted to announce a new chapter in its storied history, with the official transfer of club ownership to incoming chairman William Rush. This important milestone builds respectfully upon the exceptional legacy established by outgoing chairman Wayne Bradley.

“Bradley, who remains with the club in an advisory role and as a director, proudly holds the distinction of being the National League’s longest-serving chairman, guiding Alfreton Town through 27 years of remarkable progress. His tenure has set a benchmark for excellence and includes promotions, historic cup triumphs, and the establishment of a sustainable, financially sound club.”

Rush was quoted in the statement, and also penned an open letter to the club’s supporters.

He said: “I see Alfreton Town as a club with remarkable heritage, potential, and an incredibly passionate supporter base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Wayne is a terrific person who has earned the respect of the entire fanbase and club leadership for his strong moral voice and community spirit, and, as a man of shared values, I am grateful he is staying on.”

Manager Heath said: “The takeover marks a genuinely exciting new chapter for the club. I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundations we’ve laid and working closely with Will and the new ownership to drive continued progress and success.

“The work is well underway to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Bradley, meanwhile, offered his thanks to the fans for their support during his tenure, saying: “I want to thank all of the community and fans for the incredible loyalty shown over the past 27 years, through every challenge and triumph during my tenure as Chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to the continuance of that support to the new owners who, I believe, will take on the task of elevating the club onto new levels, to make us all proud.”

The club statement also read: “The new ownership group, under William Rush, is deeply committed to preserving Alfreton’s core identity while making strategic enhancements to strengthen the squad. Immediate initiatives include the creation of a dedicated Academy and Professional Development Program aimed at nurturing local talent and securing the club's long-term future.

“Additionally, the club will explore fresh ways to meaningfully involve supporters, including potential opportunities for fan participation in club ownership. New approaches to content creation and community engagement will help tell Alfreton’s unique story, deepening relationships with fans and reaffirming the club’s central place within the community.

“Fans are invited to an open forum scheduled for July 1, where season ticket holders and Supporters Association members will have the opportunity to meet William Rush and the leadership team, ask questions, and discuss Alfreton’s future together.”