​Alfreton impress as they take League One Walsall to FA Cup second round replay

​Alfreton Town gave League One Walsall plenty of problems in Tuesday’s FA Cup second round tie but couldn’t find a winner to earn a tie at Southampton in round three.

​They’ll get another chance, a replay at the Bescot Stadium next Tuesday the result of this goalless draw – the initial tie between the two sides having been postponed just before kick-off on Saturday lunchtime.

The visitors saw an early goal controversially disallowed, Ryan Stirk’s corner floating straight into the net but goalkeeper George Willis deemed to have been fouled.

Both sides had chances to win the tie, Shaun Brisley with Alfreton’s best but seeing his header from Dwayne Wiley’s cross saved by Jackson Smith.

Billy Fewster of Alfreton Town heads the ball whilst under pressure from Liam Gordon of Walsall. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

At the other end, Willis saved at point-blank range from Stirk as ultimately the game ended goalless.

Reds boss Billy Heath told BBC Radio Derby: “It was a close game, both teams had certain chances, but I thought we edged it. We had a bit more goalmouth action, our chances were a bit clearer.

"We're disappointed with that, but these players were magnificent. The first ten minutes we looked a bit edgy and made a few wrong choices, but after that it was game on and we gave as good as we got.

"We have to remind ourselves that these players were at work today. There was an accident on the M18 and I was sat in it, we had a car of players sat in it - what they've done tonight is fantastic.

"We get very little credit in our league but we have really good individuals with good character and we're still in the tie.

"We won't be going there with a whimper, we still think we can win the tie. It will be even more difficult than tonight but we believe we have a chance."

Walsall boss Mat Sadler added: "It was a very competitive cup tie. We knew what was coming with regard to the long throw - it's a hell of a weapon, and once we worked that out and worked out the distances from the first ball from goal-kicks, it all settled into us looking like the team that were going to get the goal.