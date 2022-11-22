Alfreton boss angry after FA Trophy defeat

The Reds were well beaten upon visiting Darlington for the second time in quick succession, having been beaten 3-1 in a National League North fixture 11 days earlier.

Darlington scored three goals in a devastating 13 minute spell in the first-half, and despite Dayle Southwell pulling one back just after the break, Darlington would add another goal late on, with Alfreton’s Adam Lund also being sent off for a poor tackle in the second-half.

And Heath was left unhappy with what he saw.

He said: “For 15 minutes there was nothing in it and we started quite sprightly and it was us doing the pushing, then again every single goal in the first-half was just horrendous.

"Collectively and individually, it was three horrendous mistakes and then you’ve got a mountain to climb and the last thing you can do here is give three goals away.

"They’re a good team and flying high and are doing very well in the league and you cannot give them anything.

"In the second-half we get a goal and look the better team, Matty Rhead’s hit the crossbar which could have made it 3-2 and we had some decent chances.

"Then we shoot ourselves in the foot with Adam Lund getting himself sent off.

“We’ve probably taken one chance out of about six today and probably created more chances than they did.”

Alfreton now prepare to head to fifth-placed AFC Fylde on Saturday, with Heath keen to see his side’s defending improve if they’re to build on their own 12th position.

He said: “We’ve got a problem with defending properly and yes, we’ve got square pegs in round holes and we have to do that at the minute.

"Nine games out of ten we’ll score but at the minute we’re giving cheap goals away and that costs you at any level.

"We’ve lost Danny Preston and it’s not looking great so we're going to have to work really hard to get some players in this week.