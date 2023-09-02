Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Ryan Colclough equalises for Spireites in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and live updates.
Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Level at the break
HT: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield
An uncomfortable half for the Spireites at times. Defence has been turned with balls over the top too often. Tyrer not really tested, though. Bycroft has saved twice from Colclough. Shown character to respond, goal from a corner again.
King injured
Looks to be holding his hamstring. Don’t think he can continue.
Three minutes added
1-1.
Good block by Grimes
To stop a dangerous shot from Stokes testing Tyrer from the edge of the box.
Five to the break
Chesterfield are on top now in terms of territory and possession.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
Not sure who got the final touch from Mandeville’s corner but Chesterfield are level. 1-1.
It might have been Colclough.
33 on the clock.
Goal for Aldershot: 1-0
A complete mess at the back, a scramble takes place, Stokes finishes from close-range.
25 gone.
Bycroft saves from Colclough
He parries his shot into the air and the ball loops up in the air but no one was there to head in the rebound.
Fairly even
At the midway point in the first-half.
Aldershot look a decent team to be fair. Much better than last season.
17 gone
Still 0-0.
Town are starting to get into some good areas but the final ball is lacking at the moment.