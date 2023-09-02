News you can trust since 1855
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Ryan Colclough equalises for Spireites in National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Aldershot Town today in their latest National League encounter (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and live updates.

Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
15:52 BST

Level at the break

HT: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield

An uncomfortable half for the Spireites at times. Defence has been turned with balls over the top too often. Tyrer not really tested, though. Bycroft has saved twice from Colclough. Shown character to respond, goal from a corner again.

15:50 BST

King injured

Looks to be holding his hamstring. Don’t think he can continue.

15:46 BST

Three minutes added

1-1.

15:42 BST

Good block by Grimes

To stop a dangerous shot from Stokes testing Tyrer from the edge of the box.

15:41 BST

Five to the break

Chesterfield are on top now in terms of territory and possession.

15:35 BSTUpdated 15:38 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

Not sure who got the final touch from Mandeville’s corner but Chesterfield are level. 1-1.

It might have been Colclough.

33 on the clock.

15:28 BST

Goal for Aldershot: 1-0

A complete mess at the back, a scramble takes place, Stokes finishes from close-range.

25 gone.

15:27 BST

Bycroft saves from Colclough

He parries his shot into the air and the ball loops up in the air but no one was there to head in the rebound.

15:24 BST

Fairly even

At the midway point in the first-half.

Aldershot look a decent team to be fair. Much better than last season.

15:18 BST

17 gone

Still 0-0.

Town are starting to get into some good areas but the final ball is lacking at the moment.

