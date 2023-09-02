Aldershot Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to kick-off

News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield travel to Aldershot Town today in their latest National League encounter (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and live updates.

Aldershot Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:27 BST

New signing for today’s hosts

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft has joined on a short-term loan from Southampton.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Taunton Town in the National League South, where he made 48 appearances, keeping 19 clean sheets, and earned a place in the National League South Team of the Season

17:25 BST

Spireites team news

Mike Jones (tight hamstring) has trained and is okay, according to Danny Webb.

Bailey Clements (pulled thigh) is doing some ball work but is not available.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out.

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:57 BSTUpdated 17:26 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:55 BSTUpdated 09:56 BST

In case you missed it

Earlier this week, Laurence Maguire joined Crawley Town on loan until the end of January.

Coming in the other way is Miguel Freckleton, 20, a left-sided centre-back, who has signed on loan until the end of the season from Sheffield United.

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:54 BST

Joshua Stokes

Is Aldershot’s top scorer this season with three goals in six games.

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:53 BST

Aldershot

Are unbeaten at home so far this season.

They have beaten Oxford City 5-2, drew 1-1 against York City and overcome Wealdstone 3-1.

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:52 BST

Form guide

Aldershot: LLDWL

Chesterfield: WWDLW

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:51 BST

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Humphries

Assistant referee: David Nicholson

Assistant referee: David Pilling

Fourth official: Adam Merchant

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:50 BST

Odds

Aldershot: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Chesterfield: 7/10

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023, 09:48 BST

Good morning!

And welcome to live blog as Chesterfield visit Aldershot Town (3pm KO).

Stay tuned for all the latest.

