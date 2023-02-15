Jake Hutchinson gave the hosts the lead on 20 minutes but Paul McCallum equalised immediately after half-time.

“Without sounding negative we would probably have taken a point before the game,” McNeilly said.

“We are not massively disappointed but there is a sense of disappointment in the sense that we want to win.

Ross McNeilly.

“They are a really good side, they have created some chances. Dobra - how good is he? They brought Colclough on, McCallum’s on and Quigley comes on for him. They are such a good team. The reality is they outspend us. Their gaffer has done really well in how they play so it is difficult and a lot of teams are going to struggle against them.”

He added: “Certainly first-half, I thought it was really toe-to-toe and a really competitive game.

