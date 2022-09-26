Tom Whelan was sent off for Aldershot Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was playing his second game since joining the Shots on loan for a month.

But he was given his marching orders just before half-time by referee Andrew Miller after collecting two yellow cards.

Altrincham won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Ryan Colclough with 15 minutes remaining to secure their first victory of the season.

He will now be suspended for Aldershot’s next game at home to Wealdstone this Saturday.

“Losing Tom Whelan before half-time was really disappointing,” Molesley said.

"We are disappointed with the two yellows there. He has made two challenges in the game. I don’t think any of them were dangerous. One was an innocuous trip on the corner of the box and his first challenge. This season normally they have gone unpunished without a card but today it was punished with a card.