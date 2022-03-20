Asante fired low past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore with 14 minutes remaining to secure a vital three points for the Spireites.

A WIN’S A WIN

For the sixth time this season Chesterfield dug out a scrappy one-nil win. There was not much between the two sides in the first-half but the Blues deserved the victory in the end and it could have been more had it not been for some fine saves by away goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who denied Saidou Khan, Joe Quigley and Alex Whittle twice after the break.

Akwasi Asante scored Chesterfield's winner against Maidenhead United on Saturday.

In the first-half, Laurence Maguire came closest to scoring for Town when he crashed a header against the crossbar.

After a first-half in which the hosts failed to build-up any momentum, they definitely had more control in the second 45 and were worthy winners.

It was not a memorable victory, but it was important.

TURNED A CORNER?

Apart from one dangerous cross into the box, Chesterfield managed to see out the five minutes of added time out comfortably and showed some good game-management to keep the ball in the corner. We’ve said it before, but hopefully they’ve learnt their lesson now.

FINAL 10

It was hardly inspiring but the win was definitely much-needed because Paul Cook’s men would have fallen out of the top three with anything but three points. News that Stockport County were two goals down at home to Wealdstone at half-time was a surprise, but hearing they had turned it around was not. It looks unlikely that the Hatters will slip-up so it appears it is all about cementing a spot in the top three so draws for Wrexham and Boreham Wood were welcome. We are down to the final 10 matches now – six away and four at home. Hold onto your hats.

GOALS?

It doesn’t feel like it at the moment, but Chesterfield are actually the second joint top scorers in the league. Asante now has seven, which is credit to him after his injury, including two off the bench in consecutive games. But the next best are Saidou Khan, who has not scored since November, and Danny Rowe who has not played since October. This needs to be addressed if Town want to go up.

IMPROVING QUIGS

On the subject of goals, this made it none in 10 appearances for Joe Quigley, but it was a much-improved performance from him on the back of a good display at Boreham Wood in the previous match. It was encouraging to see him get into goalscoring positions in this game, which has not always been the case. His confidence is growing so hopefully he will go on scoring run once he bags his first.

CLEAN SHEET

This was Scott Loach’s 15th clean sheet of the season – the joint best in the division along with Stockport’s Ben Hinchliffe. Considering the vast injuries they have had to deal, it is impressive that they have been able to stay solid at the back.

MAGPIES HOODOO OVER

This win was Chesterfield’s first over Maidenhead since being relegated to the National League. They had lost five and drew one of the previous six against the Magpies.

TEAM