The talented pair are edging closer to full fitness and will give the Spireites a boost going into the Christmas period.

Asante has been out since April with a ruptured ACL but is almost ready to start full training.

"Akwasi is still not available because he is not back into full training, he is back into about three-quarters training,” manager James Rowe said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akwasi Asante.

"He goes to St George’s Park on Monday for a week and that is his last week of rehab. When he gets the sign-off from there next Friday, if everything goes to plan, he will be ready to come into full training the following week.

"At that stage he will be ready for selection but we will have to be patient, we don’t want to rush that, he needs to come back into the fold at the right time.”

A hamstring injury has kept Clarke out since September but the midfielder is not far away either.

“He has just got back into kicking a ball which is positive,” Rowe explained.

"He is still sort of two weeks away from the date we thought he would come back so he is on track for that.

"The dates are getting closer to players coming back but we are not going to be in full swing until the New Year.