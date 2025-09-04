Round 13 of the League Two season has some interesting fixtures this weekend.placeholder image
Round 13 of the League Two season has some interesting fixtures this weekend.

AI predicts the results for EVERY League Two game this weekend, including Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United v Bromley and Salford City v Oldham Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Spireites go in search of a third win in four games when they host Fleetwood at the weekend.

The promotion-chasers have won their last two home games and will be confident of seeing off Fleetwood.

They will face a Fleetwood side who have struggled for consistency so far this season with just two wins in their last six games.

Around the league resurgent MK Dons are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host Crewe.

Leaders Walsall entertain Barrow, while there’s two huge clashes at the bottom end of the table with Newport County entertaining Cheltenham and Shrewsbury hosting Crawley.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Get the latest Spireites news and views on our website each day.

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28%

1. Cambridge United 1 Bromley 0

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27%

2. Salford City 2 Oldham Athletic 1

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 40% Draw: 29% Away: 31%

3. Newport County 1 Cheltenham Town 0

Home: 40% Draw: 29% Away: 31% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 29% Draw: 27% Away: 44%

4. Accrington Stanley 1 Swindon Town 2

Home: 29% Draw: 27% Away: 44% Photo: Getty Images

