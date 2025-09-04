The promotion-chasers have won their last two home games and will be confident of seeing off Fleetwood.

They will face a Fleetwood side who have struggled for consistency so far this season with just two wins in their last six games.

Around the league resurgent MK Dons are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host Crewe.

Leaders Walsall entertain Barrow, while there’s two huge clashes at the bottom end of the table with Newport County entertaining Cheltenham and Shrewsbury hosting Crawley.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

Give us your predictions on our social media channels and have your say.

Get the latest Spireites news and views on our website each day.

2 . Salford City 2 Oldham Athletic 1 Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Newport County 1 Cheltenham Town 0 Home: 40% Draw: 29% Away: 31% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales