Chesterfield launch their promotion bid at home to Barrow on August 2nd.placeholder image
Chesterfield launch their promotion bid at home to Barrow on August 2nd.

AI predicts the results for every game on the opening weekend of the League Two season - including Chesterfield v Barrow, Accrington Stanley v Gillingham and Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:56 BST
Chesterfield’s League Two season gets underway on August 2 at home to Barrow.

It’s begins what they hope will be a successful promotion campaign after last year’s play-off defeat.

August 2nd will also see Barnet and Oldham Athletic make their return to League Two, with Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United also returning to the fourth tier.

But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?

Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.

We’d love to have your views. Share your thoughts and join the debate via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here each day.

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53%

1. Newport County 1 Notts County 2

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37%

2. Accrington Stanley 1 Gillingham 1

Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37% Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27%

3. Barnet 2 Fleetwood Town 1

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24%

4. Bristol Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1

Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague TwoFleetwood TownGillinghamCrawley Town
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice