There are some big games around League Two this weekend as we reach the crunch time of the season.

AI predicts the outcome of this weekend's League Two games, including Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield, Cheltenham Town v Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United v Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
It promises to be another fascininating round of action around League Two this weekend.

Faltering Walsall will finally be knocked off top spot if they are beaten at home by promotion rivals Port Vale.

It would mean Vale taking over at the spot unless Bradford beat Crewe.

It’s a big one at both ends of the table with Tranmere Rovers hosting play-off chasing Chesterfield and Morecambe heading to Grimsby Town.

Doncaster travel to Cheltenham with Notts County travelling to Colchester.

Here is how AI sees the games going.

Get involved and give us your predictions via our social media channels.

Home: 22% Draw: 27% Away: 51%

1. Cheltenham Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 2

Photo: Getty Images

Home: 44% Draw: 28% Away: 28%

2. Walsall 2 Port Vale 1

Photo: Getty Images

Home: 22% Draw: 28% Away: 40%

3. Tranmere Rovers 0 Chesterfield 1

Photo: Getty Images

Home: 57% Draw: 24% Away: 19%

4. AFC Wimbledon 2 Harrogate Town 0

Photo: Getty Images

