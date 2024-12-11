Notts County face Crewe in the pick of the games with both sides looking for three points to boost their promotion push.

Faltering County have won just once in their last five games after defeat to Chesterfield last time out, while Alex are without a win in three and have dropped out of the play-off places.

On-form Chesterfield will be confident of making it four wins in a row when they host Harrogate Town.

Spireites are seven points off the play-offs and with a game in hand on Colchester. That gap could come down further after the weekend with Colchester facing a tough trip to title-chasing Bradford City.

MK Dons are in desperate need of some momentum and consistency as they head to Cheltenham Town tomorrow. The Dons have just one win in their last nine games after a season of promise turned into a disaster campaign.

This is how AI sees the games finishing.