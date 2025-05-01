The title, the final automatic promotion place and two play-off spots are up for grabs in the final round of League Two games this weekend.The title, the final automatic promotion place and two play-off spots are up for grabs in the final round of League Two games this weekend.
The title, the final automatic promotion place and two play-off spots are up for grabs in the final round of League Two games this weekend.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:39 BST
There’s just 90 minutes left of what has been an enthralling League Two season.

It’s the biggest 90 minutes of the campaign for Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford City who are still hunting play-off places.

Spireites go into the game knowing they must win at Accrington and hope other results go their way.

They trail AFC Wimbledon by three points and Salford and Grimsby by a single point with Grimsby hosting Wimbledon and Salford travelling to Carlisle.

So which clubs will be celebrating upon the final whistle. I asked AI to give us its verdict and here’s what it said.



Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27%

1. Newport County 2 Tranmere Rovers 1

Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images : e

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53%

2. Accrington Stanley 1 Chesterfield 2

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53% Photo: Derbyshire Times

Home: 61% Draw: 23% Away: 16%

3. Bradford City 2 Fleetwood Town 0

Home: 61% Draw: 23% Away: 16% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 42% Draw: 29% Away: 29%

4. Bromley 2 Cheltenham Town 1

Home: 42% Draw: 29% Away: 29% Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldSalford CitySalfordAccringtonWimbledon
