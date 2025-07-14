It is a season which is expected to be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield and MK Dons going into the season as the favourites to fight it out for the title.

But there is a strong pack of chasers behind them made up of the likes of Notts County, Gillingham, Salford and Swindon who are all looking to secure promotion glory.

At the wrong end of the table Newport County, Accrington and Harrogate are tipped to have a tough season ahead as they look to secure survival.

There will be shocks along with the way of course as some teams exceed expectations with others having a miserable season.

So who is going to finish where? We asked X’s Grok tool to predict how the League Two table will finish.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and relegated and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.