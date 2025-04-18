AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Pepple goes close
Fleck pings a pass into Pepple on the edge of the box and he turns and shoots but Goodman gets fingertips on it to turn it around for a corner.
First corner
Chance for Pepple in the box after Banks flashed a cross/shot in his direction but the striker could not get the ball out of his feet.
It came after an electric counter down the left from Olakigbe.
Half chance for Wimbledon
Stevens hooks over the bar after a flick-on from Bugiel.
Good block
From McFadzean to deny Maycock in the box after some early home pressure.
Five gone
The role of Naylor is an interesting one. At first it looked like he was in the 10 and then it seems like he has dropped deeper to make it three in the middle of the park. We’ll keep an eye on that.
KO!
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are in their black and pink away strip this afternoon.
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is minutes away!
Countdown to KO
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Plough Lane as we countdown to some Good Friday footy.
Danny Webb is currently just in front of us going through some defensive drills with the back four and on the far side the forward players are practicing their shooting.
The pitch looks in good condition and there are a couple of hundred Town fans in the ground behind the net in The Paul Strank Stand.
Both sides need a win as Wimbledon still have hopes of getting automatic promotion, while the Spireites need the points to keep their play-off hopes alive.
We’ve got you covered today so don’t go anywhere!
Here's how the hosts start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - four changes
Paul Cook makes four changes from the 3-0 win against Fleetwood Town last Saturday.
IN: Araujo, Naylor, Banks & Pepple.
OUT: Gordon, Colclough, Dobra & Grigg.
So that’s a first start for Araujo in four months since getting injured in December. Dobra was confirmed out of this one and Monday’s game against Bradford City with a groin injury. It could be 4-3-3 with Fleck, Metcalfe and Naylor in the middle but we’ll have to see.
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Araujo; Fleck, Metcalfe, Naylor; Banks, Pepple, Olakigbe.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Gordon, Colclough, Duffy, Madden, Grigg.
Cook on Wimbledon
“We are going into a game on Friday where we know how difficult it is going to be. Johnnie (Jackson) is doing a fantastic job down there, they are growing and I love watching teams grow. Wimbledon are a side with not many weaknesses, really strong, really organised, really good at what they do and it is going to be a tough game.
“If I am being tough on Wimbledon they have probably dropped a couple points which probably might have seen them home. I feel they are that strong. We really respect them. They are structurally sound.”
Our predicted Blues line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Duffy, Jacobs, Pepple.
Spireites injury news
Top scorer Armando Dobra (groin) has been ruled out of this game and Monday after coming off after half an hour against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
Harvey Araujo is available for selection if needed.
Kyle McFadzean has started the last two after two-and-a-half months out.
Town on the road
They were hammered 4-0 at Tranmere Rovers in their last away game but before that they had won three in a row.
The Spireites have the 11th best away record in the division with eight wins, two draws and 11 losses.
Strong at home
AFC Wimbledon have the second best home record in League Two, ony bettered by Bradford City.
They have won 13, drawn four and lost four.
Today's opponents
Are fifth in the table but they have only won one of their last five and two of their last seven.
They have conceded quite a few late goals recently against Barrow, Walsall and Swindon Town which has hampered their point return.
Match officials
Referee: Carl Brook (he sent off Darren Oldaker in Chesterfield’s 3-0 defeat to MK Dons this season)
Assistant referee: Ryan Whitaker
Assistant referee: Dean Treleaven
Fourth official: Stephen Brown
The odds
AFC Wimbledon: 23/10
Draw: 11/5
Chesterfield: 2/1
(Sky Bet)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.