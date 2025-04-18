Live

AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 13:22 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive when they travel to fifth-placed AFC Wimbledon today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

15:13 BST

Pepple goes close

Fleck pings a pass into Pepple on the edge of the box and he turns and shoots but Goodman gets fingertips on it to turn it around for a corner.

15:11 BST

First corner

Chance for Pepple in the box after Banks flashed a cross/shot in his direction but the striker could not get the ball out of his feet.

It came after an electric counter down the left from Olakigbe.

15:09 BST

Half chance for Wimbledon

Stevens hooks over the bar after a flick-on from Bugiel.

15:06 BST

Good block

From McFadzean to deny Maycock in the box after some early home pressure.

15:06 BST

Five gone

The role of Naylor is an interesting one. At first it looked like he was in the 10 and then it seems like he has dropped deeper to make it three in the middle of the park. We’ll keep an eye on that.

14:59 BST

KO!

And we’re off!

Chesterfield are in their black and pink away strip this afternoon.

14:56 BST

Here come the teams!

Kick-off is minutes away!

14:47 BST

Countdown to KO

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Plough Lane as we countdown to some Good Friday footy.

Danny Webb is currently just in front of us going through some defensive drills with the back four and on the far side the forward players are practicing their shooting.

The pitch looks in good condition and there are a couple of hundred Town fans in the ground behind the net in The Paul Strank Stand.

Both sides need a win as Wimbledon still have hopes of getting automatic promotion, while the Spireites need the points to keep their play-off hopes alive.

We’ve got you covered today so don’t go anywhere!

14:03 BST

Here's how the hosts start

13:58 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - four changes

Paul Cook makes four changes from the 3-0 win against Fleetwood Town last Saturday.

IN: Araujo, Naylor, Banks & Pepple.

OUT: Gordon, Colclough, Dobra & Grigg.

So that’s a first start for Araujo in four months since getting injured in December. Dobra was confirmed out of this one and Monday’s game against Bradford City with a groin injury. It could be 4-3-3 with Fleck, Metcalfe and Naylor in the middle but we’ll have to see.

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Araujo; Fleck, Metcalfe, Naylor; Banks, Pepple, Olakigbe.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Gordon, Colclough, Duffy, Madden, Grigg.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 16:36 BST

Cook on Wimbledon

“We are going into a game on Friday where we know how difficult it is going to be. Johnnie (Jackson) is doing a fantastic job down there, they are growing and I love watching teams grow. Wimbledon are a side with not many weaknesses, really strong, really organised, really good at what they do and it is going to be a tough game.

“If I am being tough on Wimbledon they have probably dropped a couple points which probably might have seen them home. I feel they are that strong. We really respect them. They are structurally sound.”

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:07 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Duffy, Jacobs, Pepple.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:06 BSTUpdated 16:35 BST

Spireites injury news

Top scorer Armando Dobra (groin) has been ruled out of this game and Monday after coming off after half an hour against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Harvey Araujo is available for selection if needed.

Kyle McFadzean has started the last two after two-and-a-half months out.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:03 BSTUpdated 09:03 BST

Town on the road

They were hammered 4-0 at Tranmere Rovers in their last away game but before that they had won three in a row.

The Spireites have the 11th best away record in the division with eight wins, two draws and 11 losses.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:02 BST

Strong at home

AFC Wimbledon have the second best home record in League Two, ony bettered by Bradford City.

They have won 13, drawn four and lost four.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:00 BST

Today's opponents

Are fifth in the table but they have only won one of their last five and two of their last seven.

They have conceded quite a few late goals recently against Barrow, Walsall and Swindon Town which has hampered their point return.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 08:55 BST

Match officials

Referee: Carl Brook (he sent off Darren Oldaker in Chesterfield’s 3-0 defeat to MK Dons this season)

Assistant referee: Ryan Whitaker

Assistant referee: Dean Treleaven

Fourth official: Stephen Brown

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 08:53 BST

The odds

AFC Wimbledon: 23/10

Draw: 11/5

Chesterfield: 2/1

(Sky Bet)

