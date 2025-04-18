Live

AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive when they travel to fifth-placed AFC Wimbledon today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 16:36 BST

Cook on Wimbledon

“We are going into a game on Friday where we know how difficult it is going to be. Johnnie (Jackson) is doing a fantastic job down there, they are growing and I love watching teams grow. Wimbledon are a side with not many weaknesses, really strong, really organised, really good at what they do and it is going to be a tough game.

“If I am being tough on Wimbledon they have probably dropped a couple points which probably might have seen them home. I feel they are that strong. We really respect them. They are structurally sound.”

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:07 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Duffy, Jacobs, Pepple.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:06 BSTUpdated 16:35 BST

Spireites injury news

Top scorer Armando Dobra (groin) has been ruled out of this game and Monday after coming off after half an hour against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Harvey Araujo is available for selection if needed.

Kyle McFadzean has started the last two after two-and-a-half months out.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:03 BSTUpdated 09:03 BST

Town on the road

They were hammered 4-0 at Tranmere Rovers in their last away game but before that they had won three in a row.

The Spireites have the 11th best away record in the division with eight wins, two draws and 11 losses.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:02 BST

Strong at home

AFC Wimbledon have the second best home record in League Two, ony bettered by Bradford City.

They have won 13, drawn four and lost four.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 09:00 BST

Today's opponents

Are fifth in the table but they have only won one of their last five and two of their last seven.

They have conceded quite a few late goals recently against Barrow, Walsall and Swindon Town which has hampered their point return.

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 08:55 BST

Match officials

Referee: Carl Brook (he sent off Darren Oldaker in Chesterfield’s 3-0 defeat to MK Dons this season)

Assistant referee: Ryan Whitaker

Assistant referee: Dean Treleaven

Fourth official: Stephen Brown

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 08:53 BST

The odds

AFC Wimbledon: 23/10

Draw: 11/5

Chesterfield: 2/1

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 16 Apr, 2025, 08:52 BST

Good morning!

Let’s hope Chesterfield can make it a very Good Friday with a win today which would be crucial in the race for the play-offs.

Stay tuned!

