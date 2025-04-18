AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
AFC Wimbledon 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Cook on Wimbledon
“We are going into a game on Friday where we know how difficult it is going to be. Johnnie (Jackson) is doing a fantastic job down there, they are growing and I love watching teams grow. Wimbledon are a side with not many weaknesses, really strong, really organised, really good at what they do and it is going to be a tough game.
“If I am being tough on Wimbledon they have probably dropped a couple points which probably might have seen them home. I feel they are that strong. We really respect them. They are structurally sound.”
Our predicted Blues line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Duffy, Jacobs, Pepple.
Spireites injury news
Top scorer Armando Dobra (groin) has been ruled out of this game and Monday after coming off after half an hour against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
Harvey Araujo is available for selection if needed.
Kyle McFadzean has started the last two after two-and-a-half months out.
Town on the road
They were hammered 4-0 at Tranmere Rovers in their last away game but before that they had won three in a row.
The Spireites have the 11th best away record in the division with eight wins, two draws and 11 losses.
Strong at home
AFC Wimbledon have the second best home record in League Two, ony bettered by Bradford City.
They have won 13, drawn four and lost four.
Today's opponents
Are fifth in the table but they have only won one of their last five and two of their last seven.
They have conceded quite a few late goals recently against Barrow, Walsall and Swindon Town which has hampered their point return.
Match officials
Referee: Carl Brook (he sent off Darren Oldaker in Chesterfield’s 3-0 defeat to MK Dons this season)
Assistant referee: Ryan Whitaker
Assistant referee: Dean Treleaven
Fourth official: Stephen Brown
The odds
AFC Wimbledon: 23/10
Draw: 11/5
Chesterfield: 2/1
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
Let’s hope Chesterfield can make it a very Good Friday with a win today which would be crucial in the race for the play-offs.
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.