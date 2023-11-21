ADL Round-up: ​Sides into last eight of the cup

​An exciting weekend of Aylesbury & District League football saw another side reach a Berks & Bucks County Cup quarter-final as the goals rained in.

ADL round-up

​Haddenham Utd reached the last eight of the David Grainge Trophy after easing past Oakley Utd 5-1 thanks to Dylan Langley’s double, Scott Bryson, Charlie Howlett and Jacob Hyde.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup, Thame B came from behind to beat Rivets Sports 4-2 and complete the quarter-final line-up. Dino Bonwick, Jordan Lawrence (2) and Ben Crawford scored for Thame, Sam Webb and Rob Clarke-Jones for Rivets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Thomas Field Shield, Buckinghamshire Utd avoided a cup upset at Division Two Steeple and Ludgershall, winning 3-2. Wendover hit six at Wingrave in a 6-2 win, Luigi Passaro with a hat-trick.

In the Premier Division, current top two Aylesbury Vale TT and AWFC, both promoted last season, shared a 1-1 draw, Tom Shepherd equalising after Mohammed Waqar put Vale ahead.

Stoke Mandeville and Great Missenden remain in the mix with games in hand. Elmhurst beat Tring Athletic Zebras 4-0 to move up to fifth, Aliyaan Haider (2), Oli Garcia and Mohamed Kherouh on target.

In Division One, Oving won a nine-goal thriller at St Leonard’s 5-4. A Jack Lavelle hat- trick wasn’t enough for The Saints as Josh Dance and Harry Gollins grabbed two goals apiece after Ricardo Monteiro scored the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thame B still sit second three points behind but with three games in hand. Third and fourth-placed AWFC Reserves and Stoke Mandeville Reserves drew 2-2, Jake Dann and Elliott Johnson for AW with Quin Murray and TJ Gibson’s penalty both equalising.

In Division Two, unbeaten Aylesbury FC won 3-2 at Wendover with Callum Sweeney, Tyrone Isaacs and Matt Rennie netting, Owen Joiner and Sabeen Gurung replying.