ADL Round-up: ​Sides into last eight of the cup

​An exciting weekend of Aylesbury & District League football saw another side reach a Berks & Bucks County Cup quarter-final as the goals rained in.
By Marc Thoday
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
​Haddenham Utd reached the last eight of the David Grainge Trophy after easing past Oakley Utd 5-1 thanks to Dylan Langley’s double, Scott Bryson, Charlie Howlett and Jacob Hyde.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup, Thame B came from behind to beat Rivets Sports 4-2 and complete the quarter-final line-up. Dino Bonwick, Jordan Lawrence (2) and Ben Crawford scored for Thame, Sam Webb and Rob Clarke-Jones for Rivets.

In the Thomas Field Shield, Buckinghamshire Utd avoided a cup upset at Division Two Steeple and Ludgershall, winning 3-2. Wendover hit six at Wingrave in a 6-2 win, Luigi Passaro with a hat-trick.

In the Premier Division, current top two Aylesbury Vale TT and AWFC, both promoted last season, shared a 1-1 draw, Tom Shepherd equalising after Mohammed Waqar put Vale ahead.

Stoke Mandeville and Great Missenden remain in the mix with games in hand. Elmhurst beat Tring Athletic Zebras 4-0 to move up to fifth, Aliyaan Haider (2), Oli Garcia and Mohamed Kherouh on target.

In Division One, Oving won a nine-goal thriller at St Leonard’s 5-4. A Jack Lavelle hat- trick wasn’t enough for The Saints as Josh Dance and Harry Gollins grabbed two goals apiece after Ricardo Monteiro scored the opener.

Thame B still sit second three points behind but with three games in hand. Third and fourth-placed AWFC Reserves and Stoke Mandeville Reserves drew 2-2, Jake Dann and Elliott Johnson for AW with Quin Murray and TJ Gibson’s penalty both equalising.

In Division Two, unbeaten Aylesbury FC won 3-2 at Wendover with Callum Sweeney, Tyrone Isaacs and Matt Rennie netting, Owen Joiner and Sabeen Gurung replying.

Aylesbury Hearts saw off Rivets Sports Reserves 8-1, Akeel Khan with a treble, while Aylesbury Hornets hit Wingrave Development 10-1 and Oving Development and Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves drew 0-0.

