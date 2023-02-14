The Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, March 6 at 7pm at the Technique Stadium.

The club said the agenda will be issued in the next few days and it will include a ‘resolution concerning additional finance for the club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be more information about this proposal before the meeting, including a special podcast,” the Spireites said.

Chesterfield FC's AGM will take place on March 6.

“The paperwork for the meeting will also be issued to shareholders by post in time for the meeting.”