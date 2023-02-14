'Additional finance' on Chesterfield AGM agenda
A resolution about ‘additional finance’ will be on the agenda at Chesterfield’s AGM next month.
The Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, March 6 at 7pm at the Technique Stadium.
The club said the agenda will be issued in the next few days and it will include a ‘resolution concerning additional finance for the club.’
"There will be more information about this proposal before the meeting, including a special podcast,” the Spireites said.
“The paperwork for the meeting will also be issued to shareholders by post in time for the meeting.”
The meeting is open to all shareholders, old and new.