Chesterfield lost 4-3 to Bromley on Saturday.

'Absolute worldie' - our Chesterfield player ratings from late defeat to Bromley

Chesterfield suffered a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Bromley on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Feb 2024, 19:30 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Talk about a game of two halves. Hardly anything to do in the first 45. But he was stretched several times after the break, including making an absolute worldie at 3-3 late on. It was definitely a 'save of the season' contender. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

Talk about a game of two halves. Hardly anything to do in the first 45. But he was stretched several times after the break, including making an absolute worldie at 3-3 late on. It was definitely a 'save of the season' contender. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Photo: Tina Jenner

A comfortable first-half but a couple of goals came from crosses down his side after the break.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5

A comfortable first-half but a couple of goals came from crosses down his side after the break. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Did a lot of good things in the first 45. Looked like he was shoved in the back in the build-up to Bromley's equaliser. It was one you expected to be given. When the opposition striker scores a hat-trick, questions have to be asked.

3. Tyrone Willams 5

Did a lot of good things in the first 45. Looked like he was shoved in the back in the build-up to Bromley's equaliser. It was one you expected to be given. When the opposition striker scores a hat-trick, questions have to be asked. Photo: Tina Jenner

Similar to Williams, dealt with most things in the first-half with ease, but marking in the box was lacking in the second 45.

4. Jamie Grimes 5

Similar to Williams, dealt with most things in the first-half with ease, but marking in the box was lacking in the second 45. Photo: Tina Jenner

