'Absolute worldie' - our Chesterfield player ratings from late defeat to Bromley

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
Talk about a game of two halves. Hardly anything to do in the first 45. But he was stretched several times after the break, including making an absolute worldie at 3-3 late on. It was definitely a 'save of the season' contender. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 5
A comfortable first-half but a couple of goals came from crosses down his side after the break. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tyrone Willams 5
Did a lot of good things in the first 45. Looked like he was shoved in the back in the build-up to Bromley's equaliser. It was one you expected to be given. When the opposition striker scores a hat-trick, questions have to be asked. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 5
Similar to Williams, dealt with most things in the first-half with ease, but marking in the box was lacking in the second 45. Photo: Tina Jenner