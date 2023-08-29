Absence of Chesterfield midfielder against Hartlepool United explained

The midfielder started the first two games of the season but was on the bench for the next three before being left out completely on Monday.

“It was a tough one,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

“The manager spoke to him before like he always does when players are not involved who have been.

Ollie Banks. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It is tough because he was part of a team that was winning games and then he was out of the team that was winning games.

“I think we just felt that certain people off the bench could affect the game in a different way against this specific opposition. The way they (Hartlepool) play, it just worked out that certain players could make more of a difference than him. It is only guesswork, you are not saying they definitely will, because Ollie is a fantastic player.

“He has been great in the dressing room, he has been high-fiving everyone, supporting everyone. He is certainly in our plans.”

Armando Dobra, who scored four goals in pre-season but is yet to get off the mark, was among the substitutes and came on in the second-half.

The Spireites are keen to get more appearances out of him this season after a couple of injuries last year.

“Everyone has got their fan favourites and Dobs is certainly one of them,” Webb added.

“Michael Jacobs has come in and done some great bits today.

“We have got Colclough, Mandeville, Berry and people like Bailey Hobson not even on the bench so we have got a strong squad and it is pointless not utilising them when you think it is right.