Before the weekend the Spireites’ biggest margin of victory in the league this season had been by two goals.

Whereas leaders Notts County had won 4-1 at Halifax, 5-0 at Dagenham and Redbridge and 6-1 at Wealdstone, and second-placed Wrexham had thrashed Maidstone United 5-0, Dorking Wanderers 5-0, Torquay United 6-0 and put seven past Barnet in a 12-goal thriller.

Town have threatened to record similar scorelines this season but have not been as ruthless as they could have been. However, they have scored in all 19 games so far.

Paul Cook served a touchline ban against Torquay United on Saturday.

But they scored four times in the second-half in Devon to record a handsome win, the club’s biggest on the road in the league for 14 years.

Webb told the DT: “You look at Wrexham who have scored fives and sixes and Notts who have got a few fives and sixes so it was about time that we did it because we are good enough to beat teams and take teams to the sword, and that is no disrespect to Torquay. When you get promotion you need to have a few fours, fives and sixes so it was about time that we got one so credit to the boys for being ruthless and having no sympathy.

“The ruthlessness that we showed in the second-half probably outweighs the frustration that we had with the lack of ruthlessness in the first-half. I think we did have that more clinical touch from everyone in that first-half it could have been seven.”

Manager Paul Cook served a one-match touchline ban at Plainmoor after receiving four yellow cards this season so it was left to Webb and first-team coach Gary Roberts to give out the instructions from the sidelines.

“We were allowed contact (with Cook) through the FA rules,” Webb explained.

“I would not say (we had contact) throughout, there were two or three contacts in the second-half just in regards to substitutions.

“Obviously he has got a lot of trust in myself and Gary to get the messages across without his information.