A supercomuter has just made this bizzare prediction for which three sides will win League Two promotion season - with shock finishes for Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Grimsby Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
The new League Two season is just weeks away.

It is a season which is expected to be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield and MK Dons going into the season as the favourites to fight it out for the title.

There is a strong pack of chasers behind them made up of the likes of Notts County, Gillingham, Salford and Swindon,

At the wrong end of the table Newport County, Accrington and Harrogate are tipped to have a tough season ahead as they look to secure survival.

There will be shocks along with the way of course as some teams exceed expectations with others having a miserable season.

But perhaps this supercomputer – produced by Tipman Tips – stretches that point in the extreme in how it suggests the season will finish.

91pts

1. Barnet

91pts Photo: Getty Images

89pts

2. Oldham Athletic

89pts Photo: Getty Images

82pts

3. Cambridge United

82pts Photo: Getty Images

80pts

4. Shrewsbury Town

80pts Photo: Getty Images

