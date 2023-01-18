'A night to forget' - Chesterfield player ratings from West Brom FA Cup defeat

Lucas Covolan 6

A surprise starter ahead of Fitzsimons. The Brazilian was not at fault for any of the four goals. He made a good block in the first-half to stop Diangana doubling the lead and his distribution helped to start attacks in the opening 45 minutes.

Jeff King 4

Mike Jones and Bailey Clements in action against West Brom. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The full-back is having a wonderful season but this was a night to forget for him. His inexplicable back-heel inside his own box allowed the hosts to double the lead just after half-time and pretty much ended any hopes of getting back into the game. He was subbed off after 65 minutes.

Tyrone Williams 5

He started the game strongly with some neat bits of defending. But he was outjumped by young West Brom striker Malcolm to score on his debut to make it 4-0.

Jamie Grimes 4

The skipper was another one who won’t look back at this game fondly. His sliced clearance up into the air led to Swift’s opener. In fairness, the ball back to him from Clements was not the easiest to deal with. There were some other iffy moments and he could have been better in possession.

Bailey Clements 6

Just like at the Technique he had his hands full with the trickery of Dianaga in the early stages. He didn’t cover himself in glory with the first goal, allowing Swift to get the wrong side of him and he was too easily brushed aside. But he did have good moments going forward in both halves, including forcing Button to parry in the first-half and having another shot blocked in the second 45. Came off on 77 minutes.

Mike Jones 7

Has a strong first-half as he made interceptions, tackles and anticipated West Brom’s movements to break down attacks. He has played the majority of his career in the EFL and it showed because he did not let the occasion get to him. His legs were rested for Saturday midway through the second-half.

Darren Oldaker 5

West Brom had a lot of possession so he wasn’t able to dictate play like he normally does. He wasn’t the only one but he could have potentially done more to stop the first goal, losing a header to Livermore in the build-up.

Liam Mandeville 6

He didn’t have as much joy down the right compared to the first tie but he put in a solid shift for 75 minutes. Saw a volley from the edge of the box go wide in the first-half. He showed lots of endeavour and never stopped despite the scoreline.

Akwasi Asante 6

After a quiet opening to the game he started to take the game to West Brom midway the first-half with some driving runs from deep and he was at the heart of most attacks. Although it would only have been a consolation, he came the closest to scoring late on when a brilliant turn forced a block from Button but then he smacked the rebound against the crossbar from close-range. He went up top in place of Tshimanga for the last 30 minutes and that is without a doubt his best position.

Armando Dobra 6

At times he was exciting and at other times he was frustrating. He failed to pull the trigger when a chance opened up for him at 0-0. One mazy run past three or four players caught the eye. A second-half shot which looked to be going in was blocked. A decent showing but the end product was missing.

Kabongo Tshimanga 5

With no Quigley in the squad due to illness it was up to Tshimanga to lead the line which meant Town had to play a bit differently with balls down the side of West Brom. There were a couple of promising signs early on that that approach might get them up the pitch but overall Tshimanga hardly had a kick and was brought off after an hour, which was probably because he could start again on Saturday if Quigley does not recover.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

He’s not made many appearances since signing in the summer but this was probably his best one. He replaced King for the last 25 minutes and he gave Town a good attacking outlet down the right. He got forward at every opportunity and pushed the Baggies back and helped to win some corners.

Tim Akinola 7

Like Sheckleford, the sub also made a good impression. His energy and pressing helped to create some opportunities and he might have grabbed a goal but the ball would just not fall to him in the box.

Ollie Banks 6

Came on midway through the second-half. You could see he was keen to make an impact. Might have done better with one shot which he dragged wide.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A

Replaced Mandeville in the latter stages of the game.

Branden Horton N/A

