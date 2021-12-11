Everyone knows Ernie Moss is an icon on both sides of the M1 corridor, but here are eight others you might not know played for both clubs.
1. Ernie Moss
Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's all-time leading goalscorer with 192 goals during three spells at Spireties. He also played 57 times for Mansfield between 1976-1979 before he moved back to Chesterfield.
Photo: JPI
2. Dion Donohue
Dion Donohue played 56 times for Chesterfield, before his ill-fated spell at Mansfield. He arrived not fully recovered from injury and was subbed at half time on his debut in the EFL Cup against Morecambe. His contract was terminated two weeks later for a breach of club discipline.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Craig Westcarr
Craig Westcarr scored as Chesterfield won the JPT at Wembley in the 2011/12 season. After spells with Walsall and Portsmouth, he joined Mansfield for the 2015/16 season, scoring three goals in 24 appearances.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Paul Holland
Paul Holland played 149 for Stags between 1991 and 1995, before making 114 appearances for Chesterfield after a brief spell at Sheffield United. He was sacked by Mansfield after leading the club to Football League relegation in July 2008.
Photo: JPI