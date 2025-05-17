Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.placeholder image
Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.

42 pictures of the Chesterfield fans who watched their side last kick a ball in anger

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th May 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST
Spireites’ season ended in disappointing fashion.

A 2-1 defeat at Walsall saw Spireites exit the play-offs and leave them wondering what could have been.

But Spireites are already looking a good shout to go one better when the new season gets underway in August.

A first statement signing of Dilan Markanday has got the ball rolling as Spireites look to strengthen in their bid for a top three spot.

Spirietes were roared on by a sold-out away following in their last match of last season, with photographer Tina Jenner capturing some of the fans who were at the Bescot Stadium.

Take a look at her pictures here and see if you can spot someone you know.

You can get more reaction and Spireites news on our website each day.

Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.

1. Walsall 2 Spireites 1

Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.

2. Walsall 2 Spireites 1

Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.

3. Walsall 2 Spireites 1

Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall.

4. Walsall 2 Spireites 1

Chesterfield's season ended after play-off defeat at Walsall. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldWalsall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice