A 2-1 defeat at Walsall saw Spireites exit the play-offs and leave them wondering what could have been.
But Spireites are already looking a good shout to go one better when the new season gets underway in August.
A first statement signing of Dilan Markanday has got the ball rolling as Spireites look to strengthen in their bid for a top three spot.
Spirietes were roared on by a sold-out away following in their last match of last season, with photographer Tina Jenner capturing some of the fans who were at the Bescot Stadium.
