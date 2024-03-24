Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood.Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood.
42 brilliant pictures of Chesterfield fans soaking up the club's long-awaited promotion back to the Football League

It is a day Spireites fans have been awaiting for many seasons.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT

Chesterfield finally clinched their return to the EFL with a 3-0 win over Borehamwood to seal the National League title.

Photographer Tina Jenner captured just some of the fans who were there yesterday with these fantastic images.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the reaction to Spireites’ promotion here.

1. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Chesterfield 3 Borehamwood 0

Chesterfield fans at the promotion-winning victory over Borehamwood. Photo: Tina Jenner

