These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.
These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

33 emotional pictures of Chesterfield's players and fans celebrating promotion from the National League

These are the pictures we have all waited to see for years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 07:04 GMT

They are the moments Spireites’ players and fans celebrate the club’s title success after the 3-0 win over Borehamwood secured promotion back to the Football League.

The brilliant pictures were taken by Tina Jenner and capture all the joy and emotion of the magic moment.

We’d love to see your pictures celebrating the title-winner. Email [email protected] or add your pics to our social media posts.

Get more reaction to the promotion success here.

These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

1. Spireites celebrate promotion

These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

2. Spireites celebrate promotion

These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

3. Spireites celebrate promotion

These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League.

4. Spireites celebrate promotion

These are the moments players and fans came together to celebrate Chesterfeld's return to the Football League. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldFootball LeagueSpireites