Next season Spireites v County will be one of League Two’s top games.

This fans retro gallery brings you some of the faces in the crowd from previous times when the two sides have met.

The first of these images shows some of the fans who were at Meadow Lane when Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Feb 1 2020 in a National League fixture.

The second set of pictures head back to the FA Trophy first round defeat to the Magpies on 14 December 2019 when former favourite Kristian Dennis hit the winner to send County through to the next round.

And we also feature some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw at fellow League Two newboys Bromley in March 2019 and a home game with Ebbsfleet in February 2020.

Get more Spireites content, here.

1 . Notts County v Spireites Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Notts County v Spireites Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Notts County v Spireites Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales