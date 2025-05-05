33 brilliant pictures of the Chesterfield fans who watched their side seal a play-off spot at Accrington

They will have at least two more games after Spireites secured a play-off tie with Walsall.

Victory for the Spireites at Accrington, combined with Salford City only managing a 2-2 draw at already relegated Carlisle United, meant that Paul Cook’s men climbed from ninth to seventh and into the play-offs.

Will Grigg’s 32nd minute goal was enough for Town to secure the all-important three points in Lancashire. But there was late drama with Liam Mandeville having making a last-ditch tackle and Accrington hitting the woodwork twice in the last few seconds.

After victory, Chesterfield dedicated their play-off finish to owner Phil Kirk.

"It has been a tough time,” said assistant manager Danny Webb. “That one was for him. All the players and the gaffer have led that in the dressing room. Cheers to Phil if he is watching from afar.”

Chesterfield now host Walsall on Sunday before the decisive second leg in Walsall on Friday May 16.

