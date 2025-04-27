It’s out of their hands with AFC Wimbledon, Salford and Grimsby ahead of Spireites in the fight for the last two play-off places.

Whatever happens at Accrington next week, Spireites will be backed by a great following.

That following was there for all to see yesterday with just over 9,000 fans watching Spireites win their final home game of the season.

Joining them were photographers Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner who took these pics of the fans. Take a look at see who you know,

Get more Spireites news here.

1 . Spireites 4 Morecambe 1 Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 4 Morecambe 1 Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 4 Morecambe 1 Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

4 . Spireites 4 Morecambe 1 Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales