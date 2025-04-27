Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe.Chesterfield took the play-off dream into the final game of the season after beating Morecambe.
30 cracking snaps of the Chesterfield fans who watched their side make light work of Morecambe

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Published 27th Apr 2025
Spireites eased to a 4-1 win over Morecambe yesterday to take the play-off chase down to the final day of the season.

It’s out of their hands with AFC Wimbledon, Salford and Grimsby ahead of Spireites in the fight for the last two play-off places.

Whatever happens at Accrington next week, Spireites will be backed by a great following.

That following was there for all to see yesterday with just over 9,000 fans watching Spireites win their final home game of the season.

Joining them were photographers Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner who took these pics of the fans. Take a look at see who you know,

