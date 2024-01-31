News you can trust since 1855
27 pictures from Chesterfield's Sunday League - including matches involving Shinnon, Tupton, Clay Cross United, Pilsley Community and New Whittington Newbold

Chesterfield’s Sunday League has brought plenty of pleasure to leisure football for many years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 14:57 GMT

Our local league witness great games, great moments and plenty of enjoyment each season.

Here local photographer Martin Roberts shares just some of the pictures he has had published in the Derbyshire Times from the league.

Take a look and see if you feature.

HKL Division One. Pilsley Community [tangerine] beat New Whittington Newbold 3-0.

Shinnon [blue] v Apollo [purple] beat Shinnon 4-1 in a cup game.

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0.

HKL Division Five Chesterfield Sunday League between Tupton v Tibshelf Community Reserves at Furnace Hill Clay Cross. Tupton won 2-0.

